Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,986,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,676,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,096,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 1,522,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

