Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.84. 334,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

