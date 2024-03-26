Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39,776.9% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,397. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

