Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $820.21. 374,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.