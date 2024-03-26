Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $439,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.07. 4,896,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,529. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

