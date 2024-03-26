PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.94. 1,226,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

