Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. 6,673,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

