Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. 6,673,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

