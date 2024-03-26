jvl associates llc Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,914. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,538 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

