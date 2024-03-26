Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Reduced by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lessened its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 3.2% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. jvl associates llc owned 0.13% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,486. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

