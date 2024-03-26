MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $17,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,114,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $39,376.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

