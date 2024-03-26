Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys $31,602.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,519,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,483,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

Team Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Team stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 16,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372. The company has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TISI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.