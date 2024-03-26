Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $184,664.48 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $184,664.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,576.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Hussein Mecklai sold 489 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $60,821.82.

On Friday, February 23rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 7,217 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $729,999.55.

On Monday, February 12th, Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.59. 234,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $142.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

