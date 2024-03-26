Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $303,766.88 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08.
Smartsheet Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE SMAR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
