ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $868,835.04 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 95,267 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $868,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,697,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,480,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,116. The company has a market capitalization of $965 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.78. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

