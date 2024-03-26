Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $2,529,298.76 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $2,529,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. 517,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

