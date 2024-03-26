Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 145,940 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 420,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,833. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.