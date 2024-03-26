Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,072,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,130,488. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.