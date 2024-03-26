Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Generac by 825.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

GNRC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 834,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,111. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.