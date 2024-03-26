Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 960,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $85.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

