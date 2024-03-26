Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.73 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.54. 1,107,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.56 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.