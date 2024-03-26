Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 477,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,680. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.