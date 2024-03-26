Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

