Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.5 %

SHLS stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 4,203,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,112. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

