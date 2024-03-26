Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 87.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,715. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EE. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EE

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.