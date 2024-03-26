Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,084. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

