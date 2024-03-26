Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,699,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890,567. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.