Beacon Capital Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Boeing accounts for about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. 8,959,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The company has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

