Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.53. 46,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.72 and a 1-year high of C$86.39.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.33.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

