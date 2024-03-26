World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.25 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $129.25 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,791,629 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

