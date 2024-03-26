Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $33.98 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $298,069,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.32. 33,520,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

