SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

