SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 173.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 10,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,063. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

