Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,526. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.