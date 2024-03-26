Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

