Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 34,220 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.25. 1,541,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $198.12. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

