Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

