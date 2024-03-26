Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,136,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,023,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

