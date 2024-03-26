SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 130,727 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,789. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

