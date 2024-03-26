SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

RSPG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 162,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

