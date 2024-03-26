SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,896,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,529. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

