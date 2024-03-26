jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IWR stock remained flat at $82.69 on Tuesday. 1,242,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

