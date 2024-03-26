Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 4,806,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

