Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 560,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,372. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

