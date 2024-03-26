SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 242,183 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 2.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,492,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,521,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000.

RSPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 388,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,910. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

