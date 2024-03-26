SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 446,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,923. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.