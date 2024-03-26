PotCoin Price Hits $0.0566 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2,332.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $14,279.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3,990.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

