Request One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.12 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Request has a total market capitalization of $207.63 million and approximately $145.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 69% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016354 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00023950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,005.01 or 0.99458410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00148415 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14777067 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $5,025,873.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

