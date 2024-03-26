DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00112661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

