DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.59 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $244.03 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,386.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.00689004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00136256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00192192 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00128257 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,910,690,198 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.